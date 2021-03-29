Truvestments Capital LLC Has $437,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,270,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

