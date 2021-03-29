Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $292.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.12 and a 200 day moving average of $250.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.16 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

