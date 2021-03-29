Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 13,506 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mimecast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mimecast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mimecast by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mimecast by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of MIME opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,075 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

