Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.32 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.11. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.