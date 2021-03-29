Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

ROIC stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

