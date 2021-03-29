Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.42 Million Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.35% of Watford at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $6,056,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Watford news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

