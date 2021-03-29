Tudor Pickering Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.46.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,959 shares of company stock valued at $84,213.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

