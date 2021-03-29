Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

