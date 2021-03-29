Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $183.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $192.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

