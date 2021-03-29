Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $5.55 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 120,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

