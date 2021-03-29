Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,532. The company has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

