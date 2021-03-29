Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Raised to Buy at Truist

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

