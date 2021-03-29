Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $955,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 59,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

