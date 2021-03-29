U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) PT Raised to $8.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $8,811,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

