U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.04

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 3733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $591.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

