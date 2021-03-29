U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.04

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 3733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $591.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
