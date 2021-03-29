Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $40,647.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,715.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.23 or 0.03131264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.46 or 0.00336919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.66 or 0.00898652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00408614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.00359034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00260440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

