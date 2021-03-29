UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

