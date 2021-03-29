UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $976,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.82 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock worth $9,915,685 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

