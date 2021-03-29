UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $976,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.82 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock worth $9,915,685 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit