UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $52,075,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $23,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $9,100,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $6,825,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGCUU opened at $12.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit