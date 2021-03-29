UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $52,075,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $23,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $9,100,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $6,825,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGCUU opened at $12.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

