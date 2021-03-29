United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders sold 93,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

