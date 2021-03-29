United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $48.50 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $48,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. 57,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

