United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $63.46 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $63,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UL traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $56.67. 147,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

