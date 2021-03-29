United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $119,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,479. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

