United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,583 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $87,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.70. 7,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,100. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.21 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.