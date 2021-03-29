United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.37

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFCS. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $887.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

