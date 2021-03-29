Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 4.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $149.20. 21,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,286,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.95.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $10,463,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

