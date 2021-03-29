Uquid Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $18.09 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $14.56 or 0.00025343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $145.59 million and $18.09 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00625174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

