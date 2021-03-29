Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. 63,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,386,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

