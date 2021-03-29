Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. 63,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,386,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
