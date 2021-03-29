Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,902. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

