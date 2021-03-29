Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of C traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $70.71. 488,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,625,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

