VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 295,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.93 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

