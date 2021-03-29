VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23.

