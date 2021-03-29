Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $216.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

