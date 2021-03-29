Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1,145.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,728 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,818,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,019. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

