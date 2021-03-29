Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTC stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.