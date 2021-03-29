Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTC stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit