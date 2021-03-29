Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $205.36. 188,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

