Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $433,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 210,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,034. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.