Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

VREX stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.86 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

