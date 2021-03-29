Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire on April 5th (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:VELOU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 5th. Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VELOU opened at $9.91 on Monday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Get Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

About Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units

There is no company description available for Velocity Acquisition Corp.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.