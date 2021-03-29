Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,622 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,352,871 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,228. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 5,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,399. The company has a market cap of $330.13 million, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

