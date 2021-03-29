VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,782 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 575,143 shares in the last quarter.

VER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

VEREIT stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

