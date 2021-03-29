Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.03. 2,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

VERX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

