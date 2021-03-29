VIBE Hits Market Capitalization of $17.40 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 82.4% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $17.40 million and $476,575.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

