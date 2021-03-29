Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,274. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $205,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

