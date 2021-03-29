Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,274. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $205,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Dividend History for Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit