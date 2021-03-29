Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

