Vireo Health International’s (VREOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS VREOF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Vireo Health International has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

About Vireo Health International

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

