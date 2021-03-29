Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRPX) Quiet Period Set To End on March 29th

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRPX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Virpax Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,800,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VRPX stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive based drug compounds and drug delivery systems for pain management. It offers products, such as Probudur, an injectable bupivacaine hydrogel for postoperative pain management; Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; and NES100, an endogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic spray.

