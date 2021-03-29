Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.89.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.
Shares of VC opened at $120.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
