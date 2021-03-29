Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 34,262 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $76,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.17. The company had a trading volume of 171,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.08. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.