Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 421,000 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 191.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,000 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $33,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.65.

GSX traded down $4.86 on Monday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.